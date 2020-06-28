All apartments in San Diego
4575 Contour #102

4575 Contour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4575 Contour Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
* 2 bedroom 2 bath condo * - Great 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with large detached garage. Convenient location, near schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, SDSU, etc.

Condo features -
1. Hard surface flooring
2. Modern Kitchen (granite counters, stainless steel gas stove, etc.)
3. Washer Dryer in unit!
4. Fire place
5. Private patio area

The condo includes a 2 car detached tandem garage with lots of storage.

Rent: $1,950/month
Security Deposit: $2,500
Parking: Two (2) car detached tandem garage and extra parking space
Storage: The garage is huge, with lots of storage space
Utilities Included: trash, sewer and HOA dues.
Pets: Small Dogs and Cats Negotiable
No Smoking property

Call 760-705-1002 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.

Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalBRE #01898099)

(RLNE5114819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4575 Contour #102 have any available units?
4575 Contour #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4575 Contour #102 have?
Some of 4575 Contour #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4575 Contour #102 currently offering any rent specials?
4575 Contour #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4575 Contour #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4575 Contour #102 is pet friendly.
Does 4575 Contour #102 offer parking?
Yes, 4575 Contour #102 offers parking.
Does 4575 Contour #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4575 Contour #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4575 Contour #102 have a pool?
No, 4575 Contour #102 does not have a pool.
Does 4575 Contour #102 have accessible units?
No, 4575 Contour #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4575 Contour #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4575 Contour #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
