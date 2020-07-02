4569 Florida St Unit 2

Amenities

University Heights 2BR1.5BA TWH - NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN- Fresh Paint Throughout - (2) Car Tandem Pk- Pets ok - ******AVAILABLE NOW******



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing online at www.GPMSanDiego.com ***



Located in UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS



4569 Florida Street #2

San Diego, CA 92116

COMPLEX: BirchTree Village



CROSS STREET: Madison Avenue



2 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

Estimated 870 SqFt

Townhouse

1st Floor

Small Gated Complex

Fresh Paint Throughout



Remodeled Kitchen

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Built-in Microwave

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Counter Tops - White

Tile Floor



Wood Laminate - Living Room

Bright/Airy Floor Plan

Carpet Flooring - Bedrooms

1.5 Bath - Tile Floors

Shower/Tub Combination

Washer & Dryer - Stack Unit

Forced Heat

2 Car Tandem Parking Spaces



CLOSE TO:

Interstates 163 - 8 and 805

Public Transportation

Kindred Hospital

Shopping

Restaurants



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2095



PET INFORMATION:

PET 2 MAX (Cat or Dog) 50 lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds



We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5403266)