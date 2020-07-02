4569 Florida St Unit 2

Amenities
University Heights 2BR1.5BA TWH - NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN- Fresh Paint Throughout - (2) Car Tandem Pk- Pets ok - ******AVAILABLE NOW******
Located in UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
4569 Florida Street #2
San Diego, CA 92116
COMPLEX: BirchTree Village
CROSS STREET: Madison Avenue
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
Estimated 870 SqFt
Townhouse
1st Floor
Small Gated Complex
Fresh Paint Throughout
Remodeled Kitchen
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Counter Tops - White
Tile Floor
Wood Laminate - Living Room
Bright/Airy Floor Plan
Carpet Flooring - Bedrooms
1.5 Bath - Tile Floors
Shower/Tub Combination
Washer & Dryer - Stack Unit
Forced Heat
2 Car Tandem Parking Spaces
CLOSE TO:
Interstates 163 - 8 and 805
Public Transportation
Kindred Hospital
Shopping
Restaurants
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2095
PET INFORMATION:
PET 2 MAX (Cat or Dog) 50 lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
