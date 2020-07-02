All apartments in San Diego
4569 Florida St Unit 2

4569 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

4569 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
University Heights 2BR1.5BA TWH - NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN- Fresh Paint Throughout - (2) Car Tandem Pk- Pets ok - ******AVAILABLE NOW******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing online at www.GPMSanDiego.com ***

Located in UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS

4569 Florida Street #2
San Diego, CA 92116
COMPLEX: BirchTree Village

CROSS STREET: Madison Avenue

2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
Estimated 870 SqFt
Townhouse
1st Floor
Small Gated Complex
Fresh Paint Throughout

Remodeled Kitchen
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Counter Tops - White
Tile Floor

Wood Laminate - Living Room
Bright/Airy Floor Plan
Carpet Flooring - Bedrooms
1.5 Bath - Tile Floors
Shower/Tub Combination
Washer & Dryer - Stack Unit
Forced Heat
2 Car Tandem Parking Spaces

CLOSE TO:
Interstates 163 - 8 and 805
Public Transportation
Kindred Hospital
Shopping
Restaurants

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2095

PET INFORMATION:
PET 2 MAX (Cat or Dog) 50 lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5403266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4569 Florida St Unit 2 have any available units?
4569 Florida St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4569 Florida St Unit 2 have?
Some of 4569 Florida St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4569 Florida St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4569 Florida St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4569 Florida St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4569 Florida St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4569 Florida St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4569 Florida St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 4569 Florida St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4569 Florida St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4569 Florida St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4569 Florida St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4569 Florida St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4569 Florida St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4569 Florida St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4569 Florida St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

