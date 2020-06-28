All apartments in San Diego
Location

4519 Campus Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!

Great 1 bed/1 bath upstairs unit in the heart of University Heights. This small private complex offers 1 off-street parking space, laundry on-site and a comfortable courtyard. Close to all things University Heights has to offer like shopping, restaurants, schools, nightlife and public transportation. You will love this unit.

Video walk-through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SyEgdbaLtA

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available Now!
* Lease 12 months with an option to renew.
* No pets, smoking, cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Water/Trash/Sewer (WTS) fee of $35 monthly per adult tenant (18 years+).
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* More info at sunsetspm.com

Contact via text: Nate at (619) 786-6496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Campus Ave. #6 have any available units?
4519 Campus Ave. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Campus Ave. #6 have?
Some of 4519 Campus Ave. #6's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Campus Ave. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Campus Ave. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Campus Ave. #6 pet-friendly?
No, 4519 Campus Ave. #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4519 Campus Ave. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Campus Ave. #6 offers parking.
Does 4519 Campus Ave. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Campus Ave. #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Campus Ave. #6 have a pool?
No, 4519 Campus Ave. #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Campus Ave. #6 have accessible units?
No, 4519 Campus Ave. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Campus Ave. #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4519 Campus Ave. #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
