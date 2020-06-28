4519 Campus Ave. #6

Amenities
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!
Great 1 bed/1 bath upstairs unit in the heart of University Heights. This small private complex offers 1 off-street parking space, laundry on-site and a comfortable courtyard. Close to all things University Heights has to offer like shopping, restaurants, schools, nightlife and public transportation. You will love this unit.
Video walk-through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SyEgdbaLtA
Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available Now!
* Lease 12 months with an option to renew.
* No pets, smoking, cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Water/Trash/Sewer (WTS) fee of $35 monthly per adult tenant (18 years+).
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* More info at sunsetspm.com
Contact via text: Nate at (619) 786-6496