4519 Campus Ave. #6

Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets courtyard range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!



Great 1 bed/1 bath upstairs unit in the heart of University Heights. This small private complex offers 1 off-street parking space, laundry on-site and a comfortable courtyard. Close to all things University Heights has to offer like shopping, restaurants, schools, nightlife and public transportation. You will love this unit.



Video walk-through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SyEgdbaLtA



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available Now!

* Lease 12 months with an option to renew.

* No pets, smoking, cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Water/Trash/Sewer (WTS) fee of $35 monthly per adult tenant (18 years+).

* Credit check required.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

* More info at sunsetspm.com



Contact via text: Nate at (619) 786-6496