4444 42nd Street

Kensington Spanish Cottage



This quintessential Kensington Spanish bungalow is light and bright and meticulously maintained. Hardwood floors and craftsman builtins around a fireplace make this 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with separate dining room and mud room (could easily be used as a little office) warm and inviting. Small fully fenced private back and side yard with artificial turf makes for easy maintenance. Available December 1. $2500.00/mo. + utilities or $2650 including utilities. Walking distance to Kensington Village/Adams Ave and Franklin Elementary! Shared laundry room (free) with house behind. Private locking storage room for bikes etc.

We have made some awesome upgrades...New stone counter tops, new stainless appliances, new bathroom vanity! We will be showing on Wednesday 12/4 between Noon-1:00.

