San Diego, CA
4444 42nd Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

4444 42nd Street

4444 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4444 42nd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kensington Spanish Cottage - Property Id: 70225

This quintessential Kensington Spanish bungalow is light and bright and meticulously maintained. Hardwood floors and craftsman builtins around a fireplace make this 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with separate dining room and mud room (could easily be used as a little office) warm and inviting. Small fully fenced private back and side yard with artificial turf makes for easy maintenance. Available December 1. $2500.00/mo. + utilities or $2650 including utilities. Walking distance to Kensington Village/Adams Ave and Franklin Elementary! Shared laundry room (free) with house behind. Private locking storage room for bikes etc.
We have made some awesome upgrades...New stone counter tops, new stainless appliances, new bathroom vanity! We will be showing on Wednesday 12/4 between Noon-1:00.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/70225p
Property Id 70225

(RLNE5266898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 42nd Street have any available units?
4444 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 42nd Street have?
Some of 4444 42nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4444 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4444 42nd Street offer parking?
No, 4444 42nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4444 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 42nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 4444 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4444 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4444 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 42nd Street has units with dishwashers.

