All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4418 36th Street #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4418 36th Street #5
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

4418 36th Street #5

4418 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4418 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo - New Stainless Appliances - Spacious upstairs 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Condo Located in Normal Heights, minutes from grocery stores, cafes, Kensington and easy access to the I-15, I-805, I-8, CA-163 and CA-94.

Large living area with pergo flooring, opens to the dining area with large windows with wood louvered shutters. The updated kitchen includes white cabinets, updated counter tops including breakfast bar, and new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, double oven with electric range and dishwasher.

Bedroom one includes ceiling fan, window with faux wood blinds and mirrored closet. Bathroom one includes a small vanity with storage, tile floor and bathtub/shower combo. The master bedroom offers plenty of space, window with faux wood blinds, mirrored closet door and on-suite bathroom including vanity with storage, additional linen storage, tile floor and shower stall.

Pergo flooring throughout home, including both bedrooms. Built-in cabinets in hallway offers plenty of storage. Stacked washer and dryer in hallway closet. Small private balcony area. One car garage with automatic opener. Trash and Water included.

$30 Application Fee
1-2 Year Lease Options Available
Dogs considered. Sorry, no cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5002178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 36th Street #5 have any available units?
4418 36th Street #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4418 36th Street #5 have?
Some of 4418 36th Street #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 36th Street #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4418 36th Street #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 36th Street #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4418 36th Street #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4418 36th Street #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4418 36th Street #5 offers parking.
Does 4418 36th Street #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4418 36th Street #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 36th Street #5 have a pool?
No, 4418 36th Street #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4418 36th Street #5 have accessible units?
No, 4418 36th Street #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 36th Street #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4418 36th Street #5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University