4418 36th Street #5

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo - New Stainless Appliances - Spacious upstairs 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Condo Located in Normal Heights, minutes from grocery stores, cafes, Kensington and easy access to the I-15, I-805, I-8, CA-163 and CA-94.



Large living area with pergo flooring, opens to the dining area with large windows with wood louvered shutters. The updated kitchen includes white cabinets, updated counter tops including breakfast bar, and new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, double oven with electric range and dishwasher.



Bedroom one includes ceiling fan, window with faux wood blinds and mirrored closet. Bathroom one includes a small vanity with storage, tile floor and bathtub/shower combo. The master bedroom offers plenty of space, window with faux wood blinds, mirrored closet door and on-suite bathroom including vanity with storage, additional linen storage, tile floor and shower stall.



Pergo flooring throughout home, including both bedrooms. Built-in cabinets in hallway offers plenty of storage. Stacked washer and dryer in hallway closet. Small private balcony area. One car garage with automatic opener. Trash and Water included.



$30 Application Fee

1-2 Year Lease Options Available

Dogs considered. Sorry, no cats



