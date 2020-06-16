4388 Middlesex Drive

Amenities

Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Kensington Heights!



Architectural relevant 'Santa Fe Style', streamline modern entry, complete restoration on the 'rim' of Kensington Height.



Unquestioned quality upgrades, superior period appropriate fit & finishes, exquisite Moroccan tile, skilled mason rebuilt fire place, title 24 lighting compliant, solid core interior doors with oval inset, original 'River Rock' perimeter wall, new HVAC system, breathtaking 220 degree sunset views, 20 grain sand stucco, situated on the most beautiful canyon rim lot in all of Kensington!!



Sorry, NO pets.



NO smoking.



Available to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent:$4,200

Deposit:$4,200

Application Fee:$40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



