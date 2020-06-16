All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:29 AM

4388 Middlesex Drive

4388 Middlesex Drive · (619) 280-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4388 Middlesex Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4388 Middlesex Drive · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Kensington Heights! - Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Kensington Heights!

Architectural relevant 'Santa Fe Style', streamline modern entry, complete restoration on the 'rim' of Kensington Height.

Unquestioned quality upgrades, superior period appropriate fit & finishes, exquisite Moroccan tile, skilled mason rebuilt fire place, title 24 lighting compliant, solid core interior doors with oval inset, original 'River Rock' perimeter wall, new HVAC system, breathtaking 220 degree sunset views, 20 grain sand stucco, situated on the most beautiful canyon rim lot in all of Kensington!!

Sorry, NO pets.

NO smoking.

Available to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent:$4,200
Deposit:$4,200
Application Fee:$40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3302155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4388 Middlesex Drive have any available units?
4388 Middlesex Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4388 Middlesex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4388 Middlesex Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4388 Middlesex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4388 Middlesex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4388 Middlesex Drive offer parking?
No, 4388 Middlesex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4388 Middlesex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4388 Middlesex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4388 Middlesex Drive have a pool?
No, 4388 Middlesex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4388 Middlesex Drive have accessible units?
No, 4388 Middlesex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4388 Middlesex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4388 Middlesex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4388 Middlesex Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4388 Middlesex Drive has units with air conditioning.
