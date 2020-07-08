All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

4385 Arizona St. # 7

4385 Arizona Street · No Longer Available
Location

4385 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4385 Arizona St. # 7 Available 06/15/20 Remodeled upstairs unit in gated complex-Great location! - Here is a beautifully appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 1 assigned parking space. Approx. 600 sq ft. This upstairs unit is in a gated property. Fully remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and appliances. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Laundry facilities on-site. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. Available mid-June.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

**Photos are not of the exact unit. They are similar in finishes**

DRE # 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2053908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have any available units?
4385 Arizona St. # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4385 Arizona St. # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Arizona St. # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Arizona St. # 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 offers parking.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have a pool?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have accessible units?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4385 Arizona St. # 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4385 Arizona St. # 7 does not have units with air conditioning.

