on-site laundry parking recently renovated

4385 Arizona St. # 7 Available 06/15/20 Remodeled upstairs unit in gated complex-Great location! - Here is a beautifully appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 1 assigned parking space. Approx. 600 sq ft. This upstairs unit is in a gated property. Fully remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and appliances. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Laundry facilities on-site. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. Available mid-June.



Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



**Photos are not of the exact unit. They are similar in finishes**



DRE # 02035049



No Pets Allowed



