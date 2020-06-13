4377 Wilson Ave #2

Amenities
Condo in Normal Heights - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 772 ft2 condo
In the Heart of Normal Heights
Wood Flooring in Living Room and hallway
Spacious Living Room with wood burning fireplace
Updated Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Granite Counter-tops
Master Bedroom with en-suite with soaking tub, shower and updated vanity
Hall bath with tub and shower
Both bedrooms have carpet, large closets, & vinyl sliding glass doors to back patio
1 Car Garage that enters into home plus one additional off-street parking space
Small Pet Ok!
Front Loader Washer/Dryer in condo
Gated complex
Available NOW!
Enjoy Normal Heights -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments!
Non-Smoking Property
Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
(RLNE3837440)