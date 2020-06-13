All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4377 Wilson Ave #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4377 Wilson Ave #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4377 Wilson Ave #2

4377 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4377 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Condo in Normal Heights - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 772 ft2 condo
In the Heart of Normal Heights
Wood Flooring in Living Room and hallway
Spacious Living Room with wood burning fireplace
Updated Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Granite Counter-tops
Master Bedroom with en-suite with soaking tub, shower and updated vanity
Hall bath with tub and shower
Both bedrooms have carpet, large closets, & vinyl sliding glass doors to back patio
1 Car Garage that enters into home plus one additional off-street parking space
Small Pet Ok!
Front Loader Washer/Dryer in condo
Gated complex
Available NOW!
Enjoy Normal Heights -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments!
Non-Smoking Property
Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE3837440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4377 Wilson Ave #2 have any available units?
4377 Wilson Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4377 Wilson Ave #2 have?
Some of 4377 Wilson Ave #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 Wilson Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4377 Wilson Ave #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 Wilson Ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4377 Wilson Ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4377 Wilson Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4377 Wilson Ave #2 does offer parking.
Does 4377 Wilson Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4377 Wilson Ave #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 Wilson Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 4377 Wilson Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4377 Wilson Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 4377 Wilson Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4377 Wilson Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4377 Wilson Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University