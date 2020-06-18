4230 48th Street Unit 6

Amenities
Light and bright 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available now - call Jennifer 619-739-0319 - Beautiful, downstairs corner condo in gated complex available now. This condo has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and is 761 square feet in size. The kitchen is upgraded with black appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded lighting. Condo has wood floors through out and ceiling fans in each room. There is AC in the living room. Condo comes with one off street parking space. Complex has 2 coin op laundry rooms for your use. Fireplace is non-operational. Above the fireplace is a TV mount for your use. Contact Jennifer via text or email to set up a private tour 619-739-0319 / jennifer@dandmpropertymanagement.com
Rent: $1750.00 per month
Tenant pays all utilities except Water/Trash/Sewage which is included in the rent
Small pet will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and great rental references
Must have good credit - no evictions, no collections
Income must be 3x rent or more
(RLNE5264804)