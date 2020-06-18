All apartments in San Diego
4230 48th Street Unit 6

4230 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4230 48th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and bright 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available now - call Jennifer 619-739-0319 - Beautiful, downstairs corner condo in gated complex available now. This condo has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and is 761 square feet in size. The kitchen is upgraded with black appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded lighting. Condo has wood floors through out and ceiling fans in each room. There is AC in the living room. Condo comes with one off street parking space. Complex has 2 coin op laundry rooms for your use. Fireplace is non-operational. Above the fireplace is a TV mount for your use. Contact Jennifer via text or email to set up a private tour 619-739-0319 / jennifer@dandmpropertymanagement.com

Rent: $1750.00 per month
Tenant pays all utilities except Water/Trash/Sewage which is included in the rent
Small pet will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and great rental references
Must have good credit - no evictions, no collections
Income must be 3x rent or more

(RLNE5264804)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 48th Street Unit 6 have any available units?
4230 48th Street Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 48th Street Unit 6 have?
Some of 4230 48th Street Unit 6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 48th Street Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4230 48th Street Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 48th Street Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4230 48th Street Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4230 48th Street Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4230 48th Street Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 4230 48th Street Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 48th Street Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 48th Street Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 4230 48th Street Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4230 48th Street Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 4230 48th Street Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 48th Street Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 48th Street Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

