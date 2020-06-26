Amenities

4045 1st Ave Available 08/20/19 STUNNING 3 BR / 3 BA ROWHOME IN HILLCREST! - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN, AUGUST 20TH.



Incredible 3 bed / 3 bath rowhome at Wellington Square with attached 2 car underground garage. Located in the heart of Hillcrest only 2 short blocks to Scripps Mercy Hospital and 3 blocks to US San Diego Medical Center. Perfect for a doctor or nurse looking for a walkable home nearby. Nearby shops, restaurants, theaters, and Balboa Park.



1st Floor - Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. All wood flooring. Open floorplan with high ceiling and natural light from many windows. There are a bedroom and a bathroom on the 1st floor.



2nd Floor - 2 master suites with their own bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Plush carpet throughout this level.



2 car garage has a huge lockable storage closet. The garage is doubly secure with 2 locked entry gates, 1st into the underground parking garage, and 2nd into your private garage.



LEASE TERMS:

-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of $100,000 in renters insurance coverage and show High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured. All Tenants must be listed on the policy or have their own individual policy.

- $100 move in fee paid by tenants to HOA - schedule move 2 days in advance



PARKING: 2 car gated private garage

UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Water/sewer, trash, included.

SMOKING - No smokers.

PET POLICY:- Up to 2 small pets allowed. Pet rent $25/pet. Pet deposit: $250/pet. Deep carpet cleaning/deodorizing required at move-out.



Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!



