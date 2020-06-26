All apartments in San Diego
4045 1st Ave
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

4045 1st Ave

4045 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4045 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
4045 1st Ave Available 08/20/19 STUNNING 3 BR / 3 BA ROWHOME IN HILLCREST! - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN, AUGUST 20TH.

Incredible 3 bed / 3 bath rowhome at Wellington Square with attached 2 car underground garage. Located in the heart of Hillcrest only 2 short blocks to Scripps Mercy Hospital and 3 blocks to US San Diego Medical Center. Perfect for a doctor or nurse looking for a walkable home nearby. Nearby shops, restaurants, theaters, and Balboa Park.

1st Floor - Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. All wood flooring. Open floorplan with high ceiling and natural light from many windows. There are a bedroom and a bathroom on the 1st floor.

2nd Floor - 2 master suites with their own bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Plush carpet throughout this level.

2 car garage has a huge lockable storage closet. The garage is doubly secure with 2 locked entry gates, 1st into the underground parking garage, and 2nd into your private garage.

LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of $100,000 in renters insurance coverage and show High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured. All Tenants must be listed on the policy or have their own individual policy.
- $100 move in fee paid by tenants to HOA - schedule move 2 days in advance

PARKING: 2 car gated private garage
UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Water/sewer, trash, included.
SMOKING - No smokers.
PET POLICY:- Up to 2 small pets allowed. Pet rent $25/pet. Pet deposit: $250/pet. Deep carpet cleaning/deodorizing required at move-out.

Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!

(RLNE2790692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 1st Ave have any available units?
4045 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 1st Ave have?
Some of 4045 1st Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4045 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4045 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4045 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 4045 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 4045 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4045 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 4045 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
