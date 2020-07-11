All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1

4035 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

4035 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
***MOVE-IN READY***
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Beautiful North Park.
The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, heater, and window coverings.
1 off-street parking space, On-Site Coin-Op Laundry

Utilities Included: Water & Trash
Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.
NO PETS! NO SMOKING!
Credit Report is the only fee ($30) for the Application Process.

Awesome location right off El Cajon Blvd or University, walking distance to restaurants, parks, grocery stores, and more.

The unit is very spacious and has everything you need. If interested, please respond so we can schedule a viewing.
9 Unit Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 have any available units?
4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 have?
Some of 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
