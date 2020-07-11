4035 Mississippi Street Unit #1

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal parking ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***MOVE-IN READY***

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Beautiful North Park.

The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, heater, and window coverings.

1 off-street parking space, On-Site Coin-Op Laundry



Utilities Included: Water & Trash

Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

NO PETS! NO SMOKING!

Credit Report is the only fee ($30) for the Application Process.



Awesome location right off El Cajon Blvd or University, walking distance to restaurants, parks, grocery stores, and more.



The unit is very spacious and has everything you need. If interested, please respond so we can schedule a viewing.

9 Unit Complex.