4019 Gayle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Very Open and Bright 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House! Several Fruit Trees! Enclosed Backyard! Pets are Welcome! - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! Comes with new paint on the inside, fireplace, washer and dryer, good sized bedrooms, duel sinks in the bathroom and a huge enclosed backyard with fruit trees! Kitchen features include gas stove/oven with 6 burners, refrigerator and dishwasher that are all stainless steel. Centrally located with easy access to freeways 8 and 94. Be in Mission Valley, fashion valley, downtown or La Mesa within minutes Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets are welcome with an additional deposit. No dogs over 40 pounds and NO attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies and NO evictions. For more information or to schedule a personal tour of this beautiful property please call Barbara at 619-569-0615



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3449593)