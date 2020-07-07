All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4019 Gayle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4019 Gayle Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

4019 Gayle Street

4019 Gayle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4019 Gayle Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Very Open and Bright 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House! Several Fruit Trees! Enclosed Backyard! Pets are Welcome! - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! Comes with new paint on the inside, fireplace, washer and dryer, good sized bedrooms, duel sinks in the bathroom and a huge enclosed backyard with fruit trees! Kitchen features include gas stove/oven with 6 burners, refrigerator and dishwasher that are all stainless steel. Centrally located with easy access to freeways 8 and 94. Be in Mission Valley, fashion valley, downtown or La Mesa within minutes Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets are welcome with an additional deposit. No dogs over 40 pounds and NO attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies and NO evictions. For more information or to schedule a personal tour of this beautiful property please call Barbara at 619-569-0615

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3449593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Gayle Street have any available units?
4019 Gayle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Gayle Street have?
Some of 4019 Gayle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Gayle Street currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Gayle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Gayle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Gayle Street is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Gayle Street offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Gayle Street offers parking.
Does 4019 Gayle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 Gayle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Gayle Street have a pool?
No, 4019 Gayle Street does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Gayle Street have accessible units?
No, 4019 Gayle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Gayle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 Gayle Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University