3939 Georgia (behind 3935)

Available 12/20/19 Charming Hillcrest Bungalow with City Views - Property Id: 48196



Move in by Christmas! Your quintessential California Bungalow with refinished original hardwood floors. Remodeled with today's luxury standards including quartz counters, new Shaker cabinets, new vintage style tile floors, stainless appliances, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer combo, and Carrara marble vanity. This like-new home includes a separate dining room (makes a nice home office too) with vintage built-ins and views of the City to the mountains. New plumbing, tankless water heater, A/C, private yard with artificial turf and flagstone patio, and locking storage garage (only a tiny car will fit). Walking distance to bars, restaurants, grocery (Sprouts) and the famed Hillcrest Farmers Market. RING Security light and camera (monitoring not incl.)

