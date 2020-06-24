All apartments in San Diego
3939 Georgia (behind 3935)

3939 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 12/20/19 Charming Hillcrest Bungalow with City Views - Property Id: 48196

Move in by Christmas! Your quintessential California Bungalow with refinished original hardwood floors. Remodeled with today's luxury standards including quartz counters, new Shaker cabinets, new vintage style tile floors, stainless appliances, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer combo, and Carrara marble vanity. This like-new home includes a separate dining room (makes a nice home office too) with vintage built-ins and views of the City to the mountains. New plumbing, tankless water heater, A/C, private yard with artificial turf and flagstone patio, and locking storage garage (only a tiny car will fit). Walking distance to bars, restaurants, grocery (Sprouts) and the famed Hillcrest Farmers Market. RING Security light and camera (monitoring not incl.)
For more photos go to http://turbo.rent/s/48196p
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48196
Property Id 48196

(RLNE5382806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) have any available units?
3939 Georgia (behind 3935) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) have?
Some of 3939 Georgia (behind 3935)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Georgia (behind 3935) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) is pet friendly.
Does 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) offers parking.
Does 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) have a pool?
No, 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) have accessible units?
No, 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 Georgia (behind 3935) has units with dishwashers.

