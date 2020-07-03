3924 Glading Dr

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom single story with a pool! - Tastefully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home in South San Diego! Great open floor plan with tile flooring throughout, except carpet in bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinetry. Slate tiling in bathrooms. Fireplace in master bedroom. Sparkling pool and low maintenance backyard. Easy commuting with nearby access to the 905 and 805. One car attached garage. A/C. Pool maintenance and trash are included. Small pets considered.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



