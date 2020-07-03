All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

3924 Glading Dr

3924 Glading Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Glading Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 bedroom single story with a pool! - Tastefully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home in South San Diego! Great open floor plan with tile flooring throughout, except carpet in bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinetry. Slate tiling in bathrooms. Fireplace in master bedroom. Sparkling pool and low maintenance backyard. Easy commuting with nearby access to the 905 and 805. One car attached garage. A/C. Pool maintenance and trash are included. Small pets considered.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE5700205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Glading Dr have any available units?
3924 Glading Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Glading Dr have?
Some of 3924 Glading Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Glading Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Glading Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Glading Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Glading Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Glading Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Glading Dr offers parking.
Does 3924 Glading Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Glading Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Glading Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3924 Glading Dr has a pool.
Does 3924 Glading Dr have accessible units?
No, 3924 Glading Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Glading Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Glading Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

