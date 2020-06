Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Detached Row home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room & family room. 2 car attached garage. The home has a fully fences in large patio and yard. Great Deck for BBQing too. One master bedroom & the living room both have views to the east with open spaces. Hardwood floors in the living room and new carpeting in the bedrooms and family room. Plenty of space to spread out with over 1800 sq ft of living space.