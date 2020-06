Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Pacifica Townhome! - This Pacifica townhome is nestled in a tranquil community with wood flooring throughout. This home is great for entertaining with the first floor boasting a cozy fireplace & dining area that leads out to a private patio. The spacious master features vaulted ceilings & an en-suite bath. Attached 2-car garage is an added bonus.



Community amenities include pool, spa & tennis courts.



Pets considered with an additional pet deposit.



(RLNE4969845)