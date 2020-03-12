All apartments in San Diego
3752 Bancroft St

3752 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

3752 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
3752 Bancroft St Available 03/20/20 Amazing deal in North Park 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath -
Amazing deal in North Park

You won't be disappointed with this well maintained and upgraded detached home!

Plenty of space for kids, pets, and family gatherings.

Offers a plush garden, plethora off street parking, large dog run (dog lovers paradise), detached garage, expansive porch, outside living area and much much more!

Cats Allowed Small Dogs Allowed
Flooring: Tile
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Laundry: In Unit
Parking Spaces: 3

New Water Heater

(RLNE5590261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3752 Bancroft St have any available units?
3752 Bancroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3752 Bancroft St have?
Some of 3752 Bancroft St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3752 Bancroft St currently offering any rent specials?
3752 Bancroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 Bancroft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3752 Bancroft St is pet friendly.
Does 3752 Bancroft St offer parking?
Yes, 3752 Bancroft St offers parking.
Does 3752 Bancroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3752 Bancroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 Bancroft St have a pool?
No, 3752 Bancroft St does not have a pool.
Does 3752 Bancroft St have accessible units?
No, 3752 Bancroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 Bancroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3752 Bancroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
