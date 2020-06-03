3741 Madison Avenue

Amenities

ADORABLE NORMAL HEIGHTS BUNGALOW - This one bedroom bungalow is located in the heart of San Diego close to trendy shopping, dining and entertainment options in the popular Normal Heights and North Park neighborhoods. Walk or bike to the some of the city's most sought out venues including Adams Avenue, 30th Street and Hillcrest. Recently renovated, this property features a remodeled bathroom and kitchen, shared backyard area and a private one car garage for storage and parking. Property comes with a refrigerator. Trash is included with the rent. Sorry, no pets. Don't wait- Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547 x105.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



No Pets Allowed



