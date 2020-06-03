All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3741 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

3741 Madison Avenue

3741 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3741 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADORABLE NORMAL HEIGHTS BUNGALOW - This one bedroom bungalow is located in the heart of San Diego close to trendy shopping, dining and entertainment options in the popular Normal Heights and North Park neighborhoods. Walk or bike to the some of the city's most sought out venues including Adams Avenue, 30th Street and Hillcrest. Recently renovated, this property features a remodeled bathroom and kitchen, shared backyard area and a private one car garage for storage and parking. Property comes with a refrigerator. Trash is included with the rent. Sorry, no pets. Don't wait- Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547 x105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 Madison Avenue have any available units?
3741 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3741 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3741 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3741 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3741 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 3741 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 3741 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3741 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3741 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3741 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3741 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
