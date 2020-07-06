3667 Cactusridge Ct

Amenities

Description



Completely Upgraded Townhome in Cute Neighborhood!! Fabulous 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located in Bay Ridge with a private patio. This home features wood-look flooring, fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and natural lighting. Kitchen has quartz countertops, newer appliances, and lovely gray cabinetry. Double car attached garage and washer and dryer! The community has a pool and playground. Minutes to downtown and Balboa Park. Peaceful neighborhood feel. Water and trash included and dogs only will be considered with approval.

$ 3,295 Per Month



Property Size: 1900



Bedrooms: 4



Bathrooms: 2.5



Deposit: $3200

