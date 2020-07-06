All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3667 Cactusridge Ct

3667 Cactusridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3667 Cactusridge Court, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Description

Completely Upgraded Townhome in Cute Neighborhood!! Fabulous 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located in Bay Ridge with a private patio. This home features wood-look flooring, fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and natural lighting. Kitchen has quartz countertops, newer appliances, and lovely gray cabinetry. Double car attached garage and washer and dryer! The community has a pool and playground. Minutes to downtown and Balboa Park. Peaceful neighborhood feel. Water and trash included and dogs only will be considered with approval.
$ 3,295 Per Month

Property Size: 1900

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Deposit: $3200
Amenities

No Cats Allowed
Air Conditioning
Pool
Garage
Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 Cactusridge Ct have any available units?
3667 Cactusridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3667 Cactusridge Ct have?
Some of 3667 Cactusridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3667 Cactusridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3667 Cactusridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 Cactusridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3667 Cactusridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3667 Cactusridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3667 Cactusridge Ct offers parking.
Does 3667 Cactusridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3667 Cactusridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 Cactusridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3667 Cactusridge Ct has a pool.
Does 3667 Cactusridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 3667 Cactusridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 Cactusridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3667 Cactusridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

