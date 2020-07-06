3667 Cactusridge Ct

Amenities
Description
Completely Upgraded Townhome in Cute Neighborhood!! Fabulous 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located in Bay Ridge with a private patio. This home features wood-look flooring, fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and natural lighting. Kitchen has quartz countertops, newer appliances, and lovely gray cabinetry. Double car attached garage and washer and dryer! The community has a pool and playground. Minutes to downtown and Balboa Park. Peaceful neighborhood feel. Water and trash included and dogs only will be considered with approval.
$ 3,295 Per Month
Property Size: 1900
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Deposit: $3200
Amenities
No Cats Allowed
Air Conditioning
Pool
Garage
Patio