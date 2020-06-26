All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3661 43rd St

3661 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3661 43rd Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Description

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!*** Beautiful updated ground floor condo! **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $250 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Come see this updated, beautiful ground floor condo with granite counters, large double pane windows, A/C and large walk-in closet. The archways and crown molding also give the unit special appeal and there is on-site laundry. This unit has one assigned parking space and water and trash included. Located a couple of blocks south of University Ave. it is a walking distance from Urban Village library, YMCA, farmers market, grocery stores, a park and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 43rd St have any available units?
3661 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 43rd St have?
Some of 3661 43rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3661 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 3661 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3661 43rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3661 43rd St offers parking.
Does 3661 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 43rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 43rd St have a pool?
No, 3661 43rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3661 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 3661 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3661 43rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
