3646 Princeton Ave.

Great Views From Multiple Balconies! - Mission Bay and Ocean Views! Gorgeous two-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, spacious living-kitchen great room, soaring ceilings, pantry, gas fireplace & large ocean-view deck! All 3 bedrooms are downstairs. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Brand new carpet thru-out. Huge master suite with large patio and more ocean views! Full-size laundry, 2-car carport, only 2 blocks to Toler Elementary School. Exceptionally close to Beaches, Downtown, and Business Centers!



Monthly rent: $3,900

Security deposit: $3,900

Renter's Insurance Required

Sorry, No Pets Allowed



Utilities include: landscaping, trash

Tenants responsible for: water, sewer, electric, gas, internet, cable

Central heat, no A/C



Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Jenna@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d89baa5d-8138-42e8-97d1-b0f54ba38a02

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($9,750 minimum gross income/month)

Lease term: 1 year lease

