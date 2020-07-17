All apartments in San Diego
3646 Princeton Ave.

3646 Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3646 Princeton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
business center
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
carport
parking
internet access
Great Views From Multiple Balconies! - Mission Bay and Ocean Views! Gorgeous two-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, spacious living-kitchen great room, soaring ceilings, pantry, gas fireplace & large ocean-view deck! All 3 bedrooms are downstairs. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Brand new carpet thru-out. Huge master suite with large patio and more ocean views! Full-size laundry, 2-car carport, only 2 blocks to Toler Elementary School. Exceptionally close to Beaches, Downtown, and Business Centers!

Monthly rent: $3,900
Security deposit: $3,900
Renter's Insurance Required
Sorry, No Pets Allowed

Utilities include: landscaping, trash
Tenants responsible for: water, sewer, electric, gas, internet, cable
Central heat, no A/C

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Jenna@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d89baa5d-8138-42e8-97d1-b0f54ba38a02
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($9,750 minimum gross income/month)
Lease term: 1 year lease
Sorry, No cosigners, No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 Princeton Ave. have any available units?
3646 Princeton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3646 Princeton Ave. have?
Some of 3646 Princeton Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 Princeton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3646 Princeton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 Princeton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3646 Princeton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3646 Princeton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3646 Princeton Ave. offers parking.
Does 3646 Princeton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3646 Princeton Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 Princeton Ave. have a pool?
No, 3646 Princeton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3646 Princeton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3646 Princeton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 Princeton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 Princeton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
