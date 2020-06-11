3540 Caminito El Rincon Unit 78

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters cats allowed recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Carmel Valley 2 Bedroom Ready To Move In Now! - Beautifully updated second floor unit located in the highly desirable resort style community of Camino Villas. This amazing property has been fully upgraded boasting an open floor plan, beautiful , fresh neutral paint and trim, a cozy fireplace, in-unit laundry closet including washer and dryer, and large windows that bask the unit in an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features modern granite countertops,and all appliances included with crisp white cabinetry.



Many community amenities including a sparkling pool, spa, tennis courts, fitness center, and clubhouse. Conveniently located just minutes away from Del Mar beaches, Award winning schools, shopping, dining, parks, Interstate 5, and so much more.



(RLNE4906086)