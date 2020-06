Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Normal Heights. Nice, cozy feel to this place with its updated laminate flooring and fireplace. Good spacious bedrooms. Enjoy having 2 car parking spots which is very convenient for an area with minimal street parking. Condo central and close to everything from shopping, restaurants, bars and San Diego attractions. Also a close drive to downtown.