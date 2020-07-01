2963 W Canyon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House with 2 Car Garage Available for RENT - Beautiful community, close to 15, 805, 5 freeway, Aero Drive.

Spacious living room with fireplace with hard wood flooring.

Patio for your gatherings!

Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.

Community offers playground, clubhouse, fitness gym, swimming pool.

Take a stroll around the garden.

You have to see it to enjoy it all!



No Pets Allowed



