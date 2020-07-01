All apartments in San Diego
2963 W Canyon Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2963 W Canyon Ave

2963 West Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2963 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House with 2 Car Garage Available for RENT - Beautiful community, close to 15, 805, 5 freeway, Aero Drive.
Spacious living room with fireplace with hard wood flooring.
Patio for your gatherings!
Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.
Community offers playground, clubhouse, fitness gym, swimming pool.
Take a stroll around the garden.
You have to see it to enjoy it all!

Call Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688 to schedule your viewing appointment!
PLEASE CONTACT OFFICE FOR CORRECT APPLICATION

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3581770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 W Canyon Ave have any available units?
2963 W Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 W Canyon Ave have?
Some of 2963 W Canyon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 W Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2963 W Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 W Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2963 W Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2963 W Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2963 W Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 2963 W Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2963 W Canyon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 W Canyon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2963 W Canyon Ave has a pool.
Does 2963 W Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2963 W Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 W Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2963 W Canyon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

