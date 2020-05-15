All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

2960 Kobe Dr

2960 Kobe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Kobe Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
3+ BR/2 Bath FURNISHED or Unfurnished Home w/Converted Garage and Private Yard! - Available as early as April or as late as May!

Partially furnished but can remove all furniture if necessary.

3+BD/2 BA, 1780 sq feet

Garage is converted to an additional, spacious room for living or storage! Additional parking in the driveway and street!

Large backyard, lots of privacy!

$3000 deposit, plus utilities.

Additional photos are available upon request.

Please contact Annelie for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property:

(858) 225-9143

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5621575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Kobe Dr have any available units?
2960 Kobe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2960 Kobe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Kobe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Kobe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 Kobe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2960 Kobe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Kobe Dr offers parking.
Does 2960 Kobe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Kobe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Kobe Dr have a pool?
No, 2960 Kobe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Kobe Dr have accessible units?
No, 2960 Kobe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Kobe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Kobe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 Kobe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2960 Kobe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

