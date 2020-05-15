2960 Kobe Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

3+ BR/2 Bath FURNISHED or Unfurnished Home w/Converted Garage and Private Yard! - Available as early as April or as late as May!



Partially furnished but can remove all furniture if necessary.



3+BD/2 BA, 1780 sq feet



Garage is converted to an additional, spacious room for living or storage! Additional parking in the driveway and street!



Large backyard, lots of privacy!



$3000 deposit, plus utilities.



Additional photos are available upon request.



Please contact Annelie for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property:



(858) 225-9143



No Dogs Allowed



