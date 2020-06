Amenities

Great location which is ideally location close to Little Italy, Downtown, Airport, Balboa Park, SD Zoo & all that Mission Hills/Hillcrest have to offer. It is a first Floor unit with no steps and opens to secured/gated courtyard. Includes newly installed wood-laminate floors, refinished bath & new fixtures, personal patio, 1 designated parking space & additional storage unit. Come take a look at this today before it is too late.