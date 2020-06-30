All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

2847 HAVASUPAI AVE

2847 Havasupai Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2847 Havasupai Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2847 HAVASUPAI AVE Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Clairemont Home - 3BD/2BA - Only $3,495/mo! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available in the coveted neighborhood of North West Clairemont! The open floor plan provides the house with an abundance of space and light that flows through the home making it feel light and airy. The open kitchen highlights a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, light cabinetry; opens to the dining room and breakfast nook. This corner lot property offers a spacious private, fenced in backyard and patio area that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The home also includes in-unit washer & dryer, central heating & air conditioning, and a detached 2-car garage & additional driveway parking space. Conveniently located near Clairemont Town Square, Costco, local parks and restaurants; with easy freeway access and a close drive to beaches, UTC, Downtown, and all that San Diego has to offer!
*Unit is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants*

Available: May 1, 2020
Rent: $3,495
Deposit: $3,500
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: None - Tenants Pay All Utilities
Landscaping is included in the rent!

Please Be advised:
Pets Permitted (some restrictions may apply) - additional $50/mo
No Smoking
* Washer/Dryer - Tenant responsible for any repairs or replacement

Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 ext.104 to schedule a showing.

You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492

(RLNE5627099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

