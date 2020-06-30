Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

2847 HAVASUPAI AVE Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Clairemont Home - 3BD/2BA - Only $3,495/mo! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available in the coveted neighborhood of North West Clairemont! The open floor plan provides the house with an abundance of space and light that flows through the home making it feel light and airy. The open kitchen highlights a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, light cabinetry; opens to the dining room and breakfast nook. This corner lot property offers a spacious private, fenced in backyard and patio area that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The home also includes in-unit washer & dryer, central heating & air conditioning, and a detached 2-car garage & additional driveway parking space. Conveniently located near Clairemont Town Square, Costco, local parks and restaurants; with easy freeway access and a close drive to beaches, UTC, Downtown, and all that San Diego has to offer!

*Unit is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants*



Available: May 1, 2020

Rent: $3,495

Deposit: $3,500

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities included: None - Tenants Pay All Utilities

Landscaping is included in the rent!



Please Be advised:

Pets Permitted (some restrictions may apply) - additional $50/mo

No Smoking

* Washer/Dryer - Tenant responsible for any repairs or replacement



Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 ext.104 to schedule a showing.



You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492



