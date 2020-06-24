All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

2682 Bellezza Dr.

2682 Bellezza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2682 Bellezza Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2BD/2BA - Escala @ The Bungalows Located in Mission Valley - - 2BD/2BA Two Story Condo
- Beautiful Modern Fixtures
- Granite Counter-tops
- Hardwood Flooring
- Gated Community w/Many Amenities
- Central A/C & Heat
- Fireplace

- PARKING: 1 Car Garage Plus 1 Space
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Club House, Tennis & Basketball Courts

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3531921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2682 Bellezza Dr. have any available units?
2682 Bellezza Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2682 Bellezza Dr. have?
Some of 2682 Bellezza Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2682 Bellezza Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2682 Bellezza Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 Bellezza Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2682 Bellezza Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2682 Bellezza Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2682 Bellezza Dr. offers parking.
Does 2682 Bellezza Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2682 Bellezza Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 Bellezza Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2682 Bellezza Dr. has a pool.
Does 2682 Bellezza Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2682 Bellezza Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 Bellezza Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2682 Bellezza Dr. has units with dishwashers.
