All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

2647 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing in this lovely home in the Mission Beach neighborhood in San Diego, California! It boasts a great view of the bay. The home has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and can come furnished or unfurnished. Inside, the home is layered with tiled floors throughout. You will definitely have a great time cooking in this lovely kitchen surrounded by granite countertops, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and wooden cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are bright and cozy with ample storage space. The home has a private deck with a great view. For vehicle parking, an attached two-car garage is included. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Nearby parks:
Mission Point - Mission Bay Park, Ocean Beach Park and Wonderland Amusement Park (historical)

Nearby Schools:
Ocean Beach Elementary School - 1.1 miles, 9/10
Correia Middle School - 1.39 miles, 7/10
Pioneer Day School - 1.08 miles, unrated
Shaunte Bivins Head Start - 0.89 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
8 Old Town - Mission Beach / Pacific Beach - 0.7 miles
35 Ocean Beach - Old Town - 0.8 miles
923 Downtown to Point Loma - 0.8 miles

(RLNE4593833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego have any available units?
2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego have?
Some of 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego pet-friendly?
Yes, 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego is pet friendly.
Does 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego does offer parking.
Does 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego have a pool?
No, 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego have accessible units?
No, 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University