2647 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Book a showing in this lovely home in the Mission Beach neighborhood in San Diego, California! It boasts a great view of the bay. The home has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and can come furnished or unfurnished. Inside, the home is layered with tiled floors throughout. You will definitely have a great time cooking in this lovely kitchen surrounded by granite countertops, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and wooden cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are bright and cozy with ample storage space. The home has a private deck with a great view. For vehicle parking, an attached two-car garage is included. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.



Nearby parks:

Mission Point - Mission Bay Park, Ocean Beach Park and Wonderland Amusement Park (historical)



Nearby Schools:

Ocean Beach Elementary School - 1.1 miles, 9/10

Correia Middle School - 1.39 miles, 7/10

Pioneer Day School - 1.08 miles, unrated

Shaunte Bivins Head Start - 0.89 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

8 Old Town - Mission Beach / Pacific Beach - 0.7 miles

35 Ocean Beach - Old Town - 0.8 miles

923 Downtown to Point Loma - 0.8 miles



