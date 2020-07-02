2567 Broadway

Amenities

this beautiful 1906 craftsman boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in over 2000 square feet, located in the heart of Golden Hill you are walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, golden hill shops. Located just one mile from Petco park this home is central to downtown areas, 94 and 5 freeway on ramps are blocks away.



A charming find with wood floors, built in cabinets and shelves throughout. The built ins include 2 glass book cabinets, 1 large pantry closet 4 large storage closets and a bench seat storage area for easy storage access. Old style wooden window frames allow for plenty of sunlight and cool breezes. The second story has a small patio perfect for morning coffee or reading the morning paper. The large front patio is perfect for entertaining or barbeques with the family, it is surrounded with trees and vegetation for privacy. All appliances have been updated including: refrigerator, dishwasher, and private washer and dryer. The kitchen is great for cooking with a professional grade cooking stove/oven. Upstairs bathroom is large with bear claw tub/ shower and downstairs more modern shower has widows that open up that you must see to appreciate. This property has too many charming and old world accessories to list and will surely be a find.



Available 12/5. $3,850/mo. $4,050 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant must have renter\'s insurance policy. Pets negotiable with additional deposit and one-time fee.



