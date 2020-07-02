All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2567 Broadway

2567 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2567 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a07acc701b ----
this beautiful 1906 craftsman boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in over 2000 square feet, located in the heart of Golden Hill you are walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, golden hill shops. Located just one mile from Petco park this home is central to downtown areas, 94 and 5 freeway on ramps are blocks away.

A charming find with wood floors, built in cabinets and shelves throughout. The built ins include 2 glass book cabinets, 1 large pantry closet 4 large storage closets and a bench seat storage area for easy storage access. Old style wooden window frames allow for plenty of sunlight and cool breezes. The second story has a small patio perfect for morning coffee or reading the morning paper. The large front patio is perfect for entertaining or barbeques with the family, it is surrounded with trees and vegetation for privacy. All appliances have been updated including: refrigerator, dishwasher, and private washer and dryer. The kitchen is great for cooking with a professional grade cooking stove/oven. Upstairs bathroom is large with bear claw tub/ shower and downstairs more modern shower has widows that open up that you must see to appreciate. This property has too many charming and old world accessories to list and will surely be a find.

Available 12/5. $3,850/mo. $4,050 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant must have renter\'s insurance policy. Pets negotiable with additional deposit and one-time fee.

Beaufiful Home With Unique Charm And Character
Easy Access To Downtown & Freeways
Fridge / Stove / Oven / Dishwasher
Large Private Patio
Walking Distance To Shopping & Restaurants
Washer & Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 Broadway have any available units?
2567 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2567 Broadway have?
Some of 2567 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2567 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2567 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2567 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2567 Broadway offer parking?
No, 2567 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 2567 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2567 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 Broadway have a pool?
No, 2567 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2567 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2567 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2567 Broadway has units with dishwashers.

