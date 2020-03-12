All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:19 PM

2517 Union St

2517 Union St · (619) 840-1058
Location

2517 Union St, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,884

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Spacious studios available from 510-602sqft. Rents starting from $1995-$2250. Brand new construction in beautiful Bankers Hill with views of Harbor, City & Canyon. Easy street parking; on-site reserved spots available for an additional fee per month–first come, first served. Enjoy additional amenities: in-unit washer and dryer, Webpass high-speed internet offer $75/m. Need a Minimum credit score of 650, Salary of 2.5x rent payment or 6 months of rent in checking/savings account. Pet weight limit 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Union St have any available units?
2517 Union St has a unit available for $1,884 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Union St have?
Some of 2517 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Union St offer parking?
No, 2517 Union St does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Union St have a pool?
No, 2517 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Union St have accessible units?
No, 2517 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
