2517 Union St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction internet access oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access new construction

Spacious studios available from 510-602sqft. Rents starting from $1995-$2250. Brand new construction in beautiful Bankers Hill with views of Harbor, City & Canyon. Easy street parking; on-site reserved spots available for an additional fee per month–first come, first served. Enjoy additional amenities: in-unit washer and dryer, Webpass high-speed internet offer $75/m. Need a Minimum credit score of 650, Salary of 2.5x rent payment or 6 months of rent in checking/savings account. Pet weight limit 25 lbs.