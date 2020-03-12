2517 Union St

Amenities
Spacious studios available from 510-602sqft. Rents starting from $1995-$2250. Brand new construction in beautiful Bankers Hill with views of Harbor, City & Canyon. Easy street parking; on-site reserved spots available for an additional fee per month–first come, first served. Enjoy additional amenities: in-unit washer and dryer, Webpass high-speed internet offer $75/m. Need a Minimum credit score of 650, Salary of 2.5x rent payment or 6 months of rent in checking/savings account. Pet weight limit 25 lbs.