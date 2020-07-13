All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2332 Westwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2332 Westwood Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:24 PM

2332 Westwood Street

2332 Westwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Paradise Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2332 Westwood Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* Paradise Hills area bordering National City and Bonita
* Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.
* Newly Remodeled
* Air Conditioning
* Washer and Dryer in Separate Laundry Room Space
* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout
* All Appliances Included
* 2 bed 1 ba detached home
* Beautiful Quartz Counters
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* New Windows and Blinds Throughout
* Spacious Rooms with Beautiful new windows
* Remodeled Bath with Shower Surround and Soaking Tub
* 1 Assigned Off Street Parking Spot
* Private , Fenced and Landscaped Front Yard
* Trash Included

This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank wood-like Luxury flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Full bath with soaking tub and Spacious living room with ceiling fan. One assigned off street parking space included and washer and dryer in separate Laundry Room space. Private enclosed front yard with new fence and Landscaping..

Paradise Hills is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.
Near Granger Junior High School, Paradise Hills Elementary School and Lincoln Acres School. Also near Parkside Park and Penn Athletic Center. This central location is a smooth commute to National City, Bonita and the San Diego Military bases.

One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-
Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call/Text 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Westwood Street have any available units?
2332 Westwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 Westwood Street have?
Some of 2332 Westwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Westwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Westwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Westwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 Westwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2332 Westwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2332 Westwood Street offers parking.
Does 2332 Westwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 Westwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Westwood Street have a pool?
No, 2332 Westwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2332 Westwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2332 Westwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Westwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Westwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Campus Avenue
4124 Campus Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University