2332 Westwood Street

* Paradise Hills area bordering National City and Bonita

* Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.

* Newly Remodeled

* Air Conditioning

* Washer and Dryer in Separate Laundry Room Space

* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout

* All Appliances Included

* 2 bed 1 ba detached home

* Beautiful Quartz Counters

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* New Windows and Blinds Throughout

* Spacious Rooms with Beautiful new windows

* Remodeled Bath with Shower Surround and Soaking Tub

* 1 Assigned Off Street Parking Spot

* Private , Fenced and Landscaped Front Yard

* Trash Included



This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank wood-like Luxury flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Full bath with soaking tub and Spacious living room with ceiling fan. One assigned off street parking space included and washer and dryer in separate Laundry Room space. Private enclosed front yard with new fence and Landscaping..



Paradise Hills is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.

Near Granger Junior High School, Paradise Hills Elementary School and Lincoln Acres School. Also near Parkside Park and Penn Athletic Center. This central location is a smooth commute to National City, Bonita and the San Diego Military bases.



One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-

Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call/Text 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.