Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2211 Bolinas St

2211 Bolinas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Bolinas Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2211 Bolinas St Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Remodeled House with Large Fenced Lot and Big Garage - This is a must see Ocean Beach house. It has gorgeous hardwood and tile floors throughout (no carpet), newer kitchen, and lots of natural light coming in through large widows. The home has lots built in storage and a low maintenance yard. The yard is completely fenced in with a six foot tall stained wood fence, and there is a large two car garage plus two off street parking places. It's on a beautiful street and is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 01911665.

(RLNE3994047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Bolinas St have any available units?
2211 Bolinas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Bolinas St have?
Some of 2211 Bolinas St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Bolinas St currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Bolinas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Bolinas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Bolinas St is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Bolinas St offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Bolinas St offers parking.
Does 2211 Bolinas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Bolinas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Bolinas St have a pool?
No, 2211 Bolinas St does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Bolinas St have accessible units?
No, 2211 Bolinas St does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Bolinas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Bolinas St does not have units with dishwashers.

