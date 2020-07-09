Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

2211 Bolinas St Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Remodeled House with Large Fenced Lot and Big Garage - This is a must see Ocean Beach house. It has gorgeous hardwood and tile floors throughout (no carpet), newer kitchen, and lots of natural light coming in through large widows. The home has lots built in storage and a low maintenance yard. The yard is completely fenced in with a six foot tall stained wood fence, and there is a large two car garage plus two off street parking places. It's on a beautiful street and is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 01911665.



