1797 Fort Stockton Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Craftsman in Mission Hills - Be a part of History. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a loft exudes the charm of the Craftsman Era yet is enhanced with modern conveniences and thoughtful designer finishes. There is also a detached office in backyard. It features an inviting front porch, hardwood floors, charming fireplace, leaded-glass built ins, formal dining room, and remodeled bathrooms. Approx. 1400 sq ft. Home is designated as a Historical home of San Diego. Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Mission Hills. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway. This is definitely a must see!! Available now. No pets. Contact us today to schedule a private showing.



BRE# 02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2499247)