All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1797 Fort Stockton Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1797 Fort Stockton Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1797 Fort Stockton Dr.

1797 Fort Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1797 Fort Stockton Drive, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Craftsman in Mission Hills - Be a part of History. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a loft exudes the charm of the Craftsman Era yet is enhanced with modern conveniences and thoughtful designer finishes. There is also a detached office in backyard. It features an inviting front porch, hardwood floors, charming fireplace, leaded-glass built ins, formal dining room, and remodeled bathrooms. Approx. 1400 sq ft. Home is designated as a Historical home of San Diego. Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Mission Hills. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway. This is definitely a must see!! Available now. No pets. Contact us today to schedule a private showing.

BRE# 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2499247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. have any available units?
1797 Fort Stockton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. have?
Some of 1797 Fort Stockton Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1797 Fort Stockton Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. offer parking?
No, 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. have a pool?
No, 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1797 Fort Stockton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University