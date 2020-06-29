17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Amazing, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms property rental in Waterbridge Luxury Condominiums in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood.



The upgraded unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling, and a TV mount. The g-shaped kitchen is glossy granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are nice and bright with a master bedroom including an oversized walk-in closet. The full bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos partitioned by curtains, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors. Includes an in-unit washer and gas-operated dryer for your laundry needs. Centralized air conditioning and heating are installed for climate control.



The exterior features a balcony with a pleasant view of the area. Enjoy the community features such as gated access, swimming pools for adults and children, a hot tub, a barbecue area, serene ponds, and nice walkways with well-maintained lush green areas. Parking consists of 2 dedicated parking spots with 1 spot in a carport. Pets are not allowed in the unit. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



The tenant is responsible for the electricity bill. The Landlord will cover the water, sewage, gas, landscaping, and HOA fees. Hot and cold water, as well as trash pickup, are included in the rent.



Excellent schools - Poway PUSD school district. Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Webb Park, Patriot Park, and Rancho Bernardo Park.



Bus lines:

945 Rancho Bernardo Station - Poway - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5559168)