Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201

17159 West Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17159 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms property rental in Waterbridge Luxury Condominiums in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood.

The upgraded unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling, and a TV mount. The g-shaped kitchen is glossy granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are nice and bright with a master bedroom including an oversized walk-in closet. The full bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos partitioned by curtains, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors. Includes an in-unit washer and gas-operated dryer for your laundry needs. Centralized air conditioning and heating are installed for climate control.

The exterior features a balcony with a pleasant view of the area. Enjoy the community features such as gated access, swimming pools for adults and children, a hot tub, a barbecue area, serene ponds, and nice walkways with well-maintained lush green areas. Parking consists of 2 dedicated parking spots with 1 spot in a carport. Pets are not allowed in the unit. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

The tenant is responsible for the electricity bill. The Landlord will cover the water, sewage, gas, landscaping, and HOA fees. Hot and cold water, as well as trash pickup, are included in the rent.

Excellent schools - Poway PUSD school district. Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Webb Park, Patriot Park, and Rancho Bernardo Park.

Bus lines:
945 Rancho Bernardo Station - Poway - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559168)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 have any available units?
17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 have?
Some of 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17159 W Bernardo Dr Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.

