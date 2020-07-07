Amenities

16887 Bellota Dr Available 11/06/19 ***NEW LISTING: 2 Bedroom in Popular Seven Oaks*** - Located in the Seven Oaks Community (age restrictions apply, must be 55 or better!). Tile flooring in the living and dining, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and custom paint throughout. This spacious home has a formal family and dining room, an enclosed sunroom, and open views. Light and bright kitchen, two large bedrooms, an attached single car garage. Access to the very active Seven Oaks Community Center which includes a heated swimming pool with lap lanes, spa, shuffleboard, auditorium, billiard room, meeting rooms, recreation center with daily activities, and more!. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeways! Small pet (under 20 lbs) considered with additional deposit. Convenient on-line payments.



