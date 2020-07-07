All apartments in San Diego
16887 Bellota Dr
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

16887 Bellota Dr

16887 Bellota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16887 Bellota Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
16887 Bellota Dr Available 11/06/19 ***NEW LISTING: 2 Bedroom in Popular Seven Oaks*** - Located in the Seven Oaks Community (age restrictions apply, must be 55 or better!). Tile flooring in the living and dining, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and custom paint throughout. This spacious home has a formal family and dining room, an enclosed sunroom, and open views. Light and bright kitchen, two large bedrooms, an attached single car garage. Access to the very active Seven Oaks Community Center which includes a heated swimming pool with lap lanes, spa, shuffleboard, auditorium, billiard room, meeting rooms, recreation center with daily activities, and more!. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeways! Small pet (under 20 lbs) considered with additional deposit. Convenient on-line payments.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE2204439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16887 Bellota Dr have any available units?
16887 Bellota Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16887 Bellota Dr have?
Some of 16887 Bellota Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16887 Bellota Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16887 Bellota Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16887 Bellota Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16887 Bellota Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16887 Bellota Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16887 Bellota Dr offers parking.
Does 16887 Bellota Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16887 Bellota Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16887 Bellota Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16887 Bellota Dr has a pool.
Does 16887 Bellota Dr have accessible units?
No, 16887 Bellota Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16887 Bellota Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16887 Bellota Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

