Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

1660 Emerald St.

1660 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Emerald Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2+ Bedroom home in Pacific Beach - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1660-emerald-st?p=TenantTurner

Spacious 2+ bedroom home in Pacific Beach available now. Beautiful custom cabinetry with ample storage space. In unit washer/dryer, gas stove, and newer dishwasher. Light and bright sun room that offers the option of a separate 3rd bedroom with closet. Front and backyard and 2 off street parking spaces. Great location close to the beach and just minutes from shops and restaurants. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE5188553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Emerald St. have any available units?
1660 Emerald St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Emerald St. have?
Some of 1660 Emerald St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Emerald St. currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Emerald St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Emerald St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 Emerald St. is pet friendly.
Does 1660 Emerald St. offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Emerald St. offers parking.
Does 1660 Emerald St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Emerald St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Emerald St. have a pool?
No, 1660 Emerald St. does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Emerald St. have accessible units?
No, 1660 Emerald St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Emerald St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Emerald St. has units with dishwashers.

