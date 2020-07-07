1660 Emerald St.

Amenities

Spacious 2+ bedroom home in Pacific Beach available now. Beautiful custom cabinetry with ample storage space. In unit washer/dryer, gas stove, and newer dishwasher. Light and bright sun room that offers the option of a separate 3rd bedroom with closet. Front and backyard and 2 off street parking spaces. Great location close to the beach and just minutes from shops and restaurants. Pets are welcome!



