16450 Roca Dr

Amenities
Three Bedroom House in 55+ Seven Oaks Community! 1395 sq. ft. single family home with 3 beds/ 2 baths available in 55+ Seven Oaks community of Rancho Bernardo. Spacious family & dining room with a wall A/C unit and fireplace. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove top, built-in microwave & oven. Additional bonus sun room off of the dining room and access to the side yard from sliding glass doors. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Master bath with a shower. Washer/dryer located in the two car attached garage. Must see!!