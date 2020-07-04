All apartments in San Diego
16450 Roca Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

16450 Roca Dr

16450 Roca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16450 Roca Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom House in 55+ Seven Oaks Community! 1395 sq. ft. single family home with 3 beds/ 2 baths available in 55+ Seven Oaks community of Rancho Bernardo. Spacious family & dining room with a wall A/C unit and fireplace. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove top, built-in microwave & oven. Additional bonus sun room off of the dining room and access to the side yard from sliding glass doors. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Master bath with a shower. Washer/dryer located in the two car attached garage. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16450 Roca Dr have any available units?
16450 Roca Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16450 Roca Dr have?
Some of 16450 Roca Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16450 Roca Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16450 Roca Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16450 Roca Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16450 Roca Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16450 Roca Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16450 Roca Dr offers parking.
Does 16450 Roca Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16450 Roca Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16450 Roca Dr have a pool?
No, 16450 Roca Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16450 Roca Dr have accessible units?
No, 16450 Roca Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16450 Roca Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16450 Roca Dr has units with dishwashers.

