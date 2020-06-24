15634 Via Calanova

Amenities

Rare find! Take a look at this extra large 2 bedroom, 2 bath twin home. This spacious home features laminate flooring, large windows, fireplace, large master bedroom with walk in closet, newly remodeled master bath with extra wide walk in shower, garden style tub and lots of counter space. Kitchen features tiled floors, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, lots of cabinet space and breakfast nook. Spacious second bedroom with large closet. Laundry room with washer dryer hook ups (compatible with either gas or electric dryer). 2 car attached garage. This home is located in the Bernardo Heights community within walking distance to Bernardo Heights Middle School, a short distance from Rancho Bernardo High School.