Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

15634 Via Calanova

15634 via Calanova · No Longer Available
Location

15634 via Calanova, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Description

Rare find! Take a look at this extra large 2 bedroom, 2 bath twin home. This spacious home features laminate flooring, large windows, fireplace, large master bedroom with walk in closet, newly remodeled master bath with extra wide walk in shower, garden style tub and lots of counter space. Kitchen features tiled floors, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, lots of cabinet space and breakfast nook. Spacious second bedroom with large closet. Laundry room with washer dryer hook ups (compatible with either gas or electric dryer). 2 car attached garage. This home is located in the Bernardo Heights community within walking distance to Bernardo Heights Middle School, a short distance from Rancho Bernardo High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15634 Via Calanova have any available units?
15634 Via Calanova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15634 Via Calanova have?
Some of 15634 Via Calanova's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15634 Via Calanova currently offering any rent specials?
15634 Via Calanova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15634 Via Calanova pet-friendly?
No, 15634 Via Calanova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15634 Via Calanova offer parking?
Yes, 15634 Via Calanova offers parking.
Does 15634 Via Calanova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15634 Via Calanova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15634 Via Calanova have a pool?
No, 15634 Via Calanova does not have a pool.
Does 15634 Via Calanova have accessible units?
No, 15634 Via Calanova does not have accessible units.
Does 15634 Via Calanova have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15634 Via Calanova has units with dishwashers.
