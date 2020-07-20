1535 Grove Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy an open concept floor plan with gorgeous flooring plus large windows that bathe the living spaces in natural light. The sun room provides additional living space and helps you enjoy the idyllic San Diego weather all year long. The kitchen has been renovated to feature new appliances, crisp white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, tile flooring and new hardware too. The master bedroom has double closets and beamed ceilings.



The upgraded en suite has tile trim, new vanity, mirror and lighting and a stunning step in shower with tile basin and surround. One of the secondary bedrooms also enjoys the convenience of an en suite bathroom. Fresh paint inside and out too.



(RLNE3414419)