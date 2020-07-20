All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1535 Grove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1535 Grove Ave
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:21 PM

1535 Grove Ave

1535 Halo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Egger Highlands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1535 Halo Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy an open concept floor plan with gorgeous flooring plus large windows that bathe the living spaces in natural light. The sun room provides additional living space and helps you enjoy the idyllic San Diego weather all year long. The kitchen has been renovated to feature new appliances, crisp white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, tile flooring and new hardware too. The master bedroom has double closets and beamed ceilings.

The upgraded en suite has tile trim, new vanity, mirror and lighting and a stunning step in shower with tile basin and surround. One of the secondary bedrooms also enjoys the convenience of an en suite bathroom. Fresh paint inside and out too.

(RLNE3414419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Grove Ave have any available units?
1535 Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Grove Ave have?
Some of 1535 Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Grove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Grove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 1535 Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 1535 Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1535 Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University