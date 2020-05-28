All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14602 Old Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14602 Old Creek Rd
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

14602 Old Creek Rd

14602 Old Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14602 Old Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Rancho Encantada

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Scripps Ranch Home - Enjoy resort-style living at this impressive home in Stonebridge Estates. With 6500 sqft of artificial turf, drought tolerant landscaping and sweeping views to the mountains and ocean. This home includes a huge solar system, dual tankless water heaters, whole house filtration and water softener, upgraded hard wood floors, and a chef's kitchen with beautiful Stainless Steel appliances. The private backyard features a gazebo with retractable walls, a fireplace, full outdoor kitchen and more!!

Showings scheduled upon approved application. Please call our office with any questions, (760) 602-0221.

arrowrealestategroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4913111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14602 Old Creek Rd have any available units?
14602 Old Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14602 Old Creek Rd have?
Some of 14602 Old Creek Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14602 Old Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14602 Old Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14602 Old Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14602 Old Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14602 Old Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 14602 Old Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14602 Old Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14602 Old Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14602 Old Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 14602 Old Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14602 Old Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 14602 Old Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14602 Old Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14602 Old Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University