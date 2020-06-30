Amenities

1305 Trieste Drive Available 12/16/19 Gorgeous Point Loma Home! - Enjoy the gorgeous view and ocean breeze in this mid-century designed home!!! To the left of the foyer is the living room with a corner brick fireplace were you can sit and relax to enjoy the amazing view this home has from the living room you can access the formal dining room, kitchen and the family dining room with lots of storage capabilities. Adjacent to the family dining room there is a hallway that leads to the garage and the partially covered patio area that has custom built-in benchs along the half-glass wall looking out to the sea. Down the hall is the laundry area and opposite that wall is a floor to ceiling linen cabinet. about mid-way there is a flight of stairs leading down to a large one bedroom granny flat with its own entry private entry, a brick fireplace, kitchen area bathroom and bedroom. Come back up the stairs and further along the hallway heading toward the foyer is another hallway to the left leading to the master bedroom and the rest of the house. You can marvel at the views from the master bedroom as well as the grannyflat .

DRE 01197438



(RLNE2594808)