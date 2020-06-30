All apartments in San Diego
1305 Trieste Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1305 Trieste Drive

1305 Trieste Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Trieste Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1305 Trieste Drive Available 12/16/19 Gorgeous Point Loma Home! - Enjoy the gorgeous view and ocean breeze in this mid-century designed home!!! To the left of the foyer is the living room with a corner brick fireplace were you can sit and relax to enjoy the amazing view this home has from the living room you can access the formal dining room, kitchen and the family dining room with lots of storage capabilities. Adjacent to the family dining room there is a hallway that leads to the garage and the partially covered patio area that has custom built-in benchs along the half-glass wall looking out to the sea. Down the hall is the laundry area and opposite that wall is a floor to ceiling linen cabinet. about mid-way there is a flight of stairs leading down to a large one bedroom granny flat with its own entry private entry, a brick fireplace, kitchen area bathroom and bedroom. Come back up the stairs and further along the hallway heading toward the foyer is another hallway to the left leading to the master bedroom and the rest of the house. You can marvel at the views from the master bedroom as well as the grannyflat .
DRE 01197438

(RLNE2594808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Trieste Drive have any available units?
1305 Trieste Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Trieste Drive have?
Some of 1305 Trieste Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Trieste Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Trieste Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Trieste Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Trieste Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1305 Trieste Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Trieste Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Trieste Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Trieste Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Trieste Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Trieste Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Trieste Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Trieste Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Trieste Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Trieste Drive has units with dishwashers.

