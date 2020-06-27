1295 Prospect St. Unit B

Amenities
Available Now! Fabulous two bedroom in the heart of La Jolla Village! - This is a great opportunity to live in the village and just steps to the ocean! This unit has been nicely upgraded and is ready for immediate move in!
* Hardwood and tile floors throughout
* Views of the village and the ocean from the living and one bedroom
* Rooftop deck for even more views!
* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen
* Three fully upgraded bathrooms
* Loft with mattress
* Stack washer/dryer
* One parking spot
* No utilities included
* Pet negotiable with additional deposit
Close to pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and the beach! Non-smokers only. Minimum one year lease. Standard renters insurance required. Give us a call to schedule a tour.
You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net
CalDRE Broker ID# 01835476
(RLNE5078745)