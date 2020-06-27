All apartments in San Diego
1295 Prospect St. Unit B

Location

1295 Prospect Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Fabulous two bedroom in the heart of La Jolla Village! - This is a great opportunity to live in the village and just steps to the ocean! This unit has been nicely upgraded and is ready for immediate move in!

* Hardwood and tile floors throughout
* Views of the village and the ocean from the living and one bedroom
* Rooftop deck for even more views!
* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen
* Three fully upgraded bathrooms
* Loft with mattress
* Stack washer/dryer
* One parking spot
* No utilities included
* Pet negotiable with additional deposit

Close to pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and the beach! Non-smokers only. Minimum one year lease. Standard renters insurance required. Give us a call to schedule a tour.

You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net

CalDRE Broker ID# 01835476

(RLNE5078745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

