1295 Prospect St. Unit B

Available Now! Fabulous two bedroom in the heart of La Jolla Village! - This is a great opportunity to live in the village and just steps to the ocean! This unit has been nicely upgraded and is ready for immediate move in!



* Hardwood and tile floors throughout

* Views of the village and the ocean from the living and one bedroom

* Rooftop deck for even more views!

* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen

* Three fully upgraded bathrooms

* Loft with mattress

* Stack washer/dryer

* One parking spot

* No utilities included

* Pet negotiable with additional deposit



Close to pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and the beach! Non-smokers only. Minimum one year lease. Standard renters insurance required. Give us a call to schedule a tour.



You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net



CalDRE Broker ID# 01835476



