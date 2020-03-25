All apartments in San Diego
12940 Carmel Creek Rd. Unit 75
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

12940 Carmel Creek Rd. Unit 75

12940 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

12940 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Carmel Valley (San Diego) Townhome - Halcyon Complex - This clean, bright, and airy 1,272 SF townhome is located in the quiet and prestigious Carmel Valley area of San Diego in the Halcyon complex. The three story unit features many custom design elements such as Italian Cotto tile, Oak Prego and Maghogany wood flooring, plantation shutters, granite counters, custom Birch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The front door enters to a large living area with fireplace and entertainment area. Up a short flight of stairs is the dining area, kitchen, and custom built desk built-in home office, with sliding glass door to an outdoor deck. The third floor upstairs living area has two master bedroom suites, each with large closets and bathrooms, and a full size washer/dryer in the hallway closet. The attached two car garage has direct entry into the home and ample room for storage. Tenants will have access to community amenities including pool/spa and fitness center. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Nearby schools to the community include: Carmel Creek Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Carmel Creek Elementary School and Carmel Valley Middle School are both within walking distance. It is situated within close distance to shopping, community library, and Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is also just minutes from Del Mar beaches, race track and fairgrounds, dining and shopping, and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Sea World, historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstates 5 and 805 and Highway 56. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstates 5 and 805 and Highway 56.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
