12940 Carmel Creek Rd. Unit 75

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Carmel Valley (San Diego) Townhome - Halcyon Complex - This clean, bright, and airy 1,272 SF townhome is located in the quiet and prestigious Carmel Valley area of San Diego in the Halcyon complex. The three story unit features many custom design elements such as Italian Cotto tile, Oak Prego and Maghogany wood flooring, plantation shutters, granite counters, custom Birch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The front door enters to a large living area with fireplace and entertainment area. Up a short flight of stairs is the dining area, kitchen, and custom built desk built-in home office, with sliding glass door to an outdoor deck. The third floor upstairs living area has two master bedroom suites, each with large closets and bathrooms, and a full size washer/dryer in the hallway closet. The attached two car garage has direct entry into the home and ample room for storage. Tenants will have access to community amenities including pool/spa and fitness center. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Nearby schools to the community include: Carmel Creek Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Carmel Creek Elementary School and Carmel Valley Middle School are both within walking distance. It is situated within close distance to shopping, community library, and Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is also just minutes from Del Mar beaches, race track and fairgrounds, dining and shopping, and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Sea World, historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstates 5 and 805 and Highway 56. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstates 5 and 805 and Highway 56.



