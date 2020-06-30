All apartments in San Diego
1285 Pacific Hwy

1285 Pacific Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1285 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
1285 Pacific Hwy Available 05/11/20 $4650 / 2br - 1956ft2 - 2bed/3bath Luxury tri-level townhome at the Grande North - 2bed/3bath ground floor 1956 sq/ft town home $4650/month. 2 assigned underground parking spots.
Unique residence at The Grande North boasts 2 bedrooms plus a spacious top-floor loft with 2 large private terraces, hardwood flooring in the living space, granite counters, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a third outdoor space on the ground floor off the living area, direct street and/or pool access, and so much more! If you're looking to live in luxury while enjoying your own private outdoor space, this is it! Tenant Pays Cable TV, Electricity, Gas, Other Fees

6 month min lease
well behaved pet allowed with additional $500 deposit
$30 application fee, credit check, no prior evictions
questions/view contact:

Todd@thecondoshowroom.com

(RLNE5665861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Pacific Hwy have any available units?
1285 Pacific Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Pacific Hwy have?
Some of 1285 Pacific Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Pacific Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Pacific Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Pacific Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Pacific Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Pacific Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Pacific Hwy offers parking.
Does 1285 Pacific Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Pacific Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Pacific Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 1285 Pacific Hwy has a pool.
Does 1285 Pacific Hwy have accessible units?
No, 1285 Pacific Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Pacific Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 Pacific Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.

