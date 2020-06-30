Amenities

1285 Pacific Hwy Available 05/11/20 $4650 / 2br - 1956ft2 - 2bed/3bath Luxury tri-level townhome at the Grande North - 2bed/3bath ground floor 1956 sq/ft town home $4650/month. 2 assigned underground parking spots.

Unique residence at The Grande North boasts 2 bedrooms plus a spacious top-floor loft with 2 large private terraces, hardwood flooring in the living space, granite counters, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a third outdoor space on the ground floor off the living area, direct street and/or pool access, and so much more! If you're looking to live in luxury while enjoying your own private outdoor space, this is it! Tenant Pays Cable TV, Electricity, Gas, Other Fees



6 month min lease

well behaved pet allowed with additional $500 deposit

$30 application fee, credit check, no prior evictions

questions/view contact:



Todd@thecondoshowroom.com



