Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Best Value! Terrific 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome with direct access 1 car garage. Washer and dryer in garage included. No one above or below, great location in complex. The floorplan creates separation of the bedrooms. New carpet, new paint, wood shutters, mirrored wardrobes, 2 ceiling fans, balcony. Additional reserved parking space. Close to shopping, restaurants and great commuter location. Award winning schools.