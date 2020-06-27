All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

11066 Matinal Cir

11066 Matinal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11066 Matinal Circle, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***AVAILABLE NOW: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Westwood Single Level Home*** - Located in popular Westwood! New flooring and paint through out! This single level residence has tile entry, formal living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan includes eat-in kitchen, garden window and fireplace in the family room. Lovely back yard with patio. Sorry, no pets. Owner pays gardener. Available now.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5036397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11066 Matinal Cir have any available units?
11066 Matinal Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11066 Matinal Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11066 Matinal Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11066 Matinal Cir pet-friendly?
No, 11066 Matinal Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11066 Matinal Cir offer parking?
No, 11066 Matinal Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11066 Matinal Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11066 Matinal Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11066 Matinal Cir have a pool?
No, 11066 Matinal Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11066 Matinal Cir have accessible units?
No, 11066 Matinal Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11066 Matinal Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11066 Matinal Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11066 Matinal Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11066 Matinal Cir has units with air conditioning.
