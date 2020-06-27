11066 Matinal Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Westwood Single Level Home*** - Located in popular Westwood! New flooring and paint through out! This single level residence has tile entry, formal living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan includes eat-in kitchen, garden window and fireplace in the family room. Lovely back yard with patio. Sorry, no pets. Owner pays gardener. Available now.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE5036397)