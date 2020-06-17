All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10862 Tierrasanta Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

10862 Tierrasanta Blvd

10862 Tierrasanta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10862 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Description: 10862 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124-3023
2-story town home in Villa Martinique the community features spa, childrens pool, responsible pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and walking trails. Unit has a spacious master bedroom with mirrored closets along one entire wall and separate vanity area, two bedrooms are upstairs one is downstairs with direct access to the large private enclosed patio with storage. Centrally located, unit is close to Kearny Mesa business area, Tierrasanta shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy freeway access to 15 & 52.
Location:
Tierrasanta
Price:-
$1,795.00
Square Footage:
1250
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$ 4,487.50
Beds / Baths:
3/1.5
Deposit:
$1,800.00
Amenities:
Stove, Pool, Hook-Ups, Tennis Court, Patio / Balcony, Patio / Balcony
Availability:
2014-12-15
Parking:
Yes
Pets:
Yes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd have any available units?
10862 Tierrasanta Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd have?
Some of 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10862 Tierrasanta Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd offers parking.
Does 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd has a pool.
Does 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10862 Tierrasanta Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University