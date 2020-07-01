All apartments in San Diego
10846 Cariuto Ct.

10846 Cariuto Court · No Longer Available
Location

10846 Cariuto Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
10846 Cariuto Ct. Available 12/01/19 Unique 4 Bed, 3 Bath in Villa Portofino is the Largest Home in the Community - Unique one of a kind corner lot home in Villa Portofino with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Grand floor plan features a formal entry, tile floors, large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Optional first floor bedroom or office, eat in kitchen and family room. Expansive master suite with nice size walk-in closet, 3 sinks, marble steam shower and jacuzzi tub. French doors from kitchen lead to patio. HOA features pool, tennis courts, basketball court and park-like communal areas.
One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry, no pets. Available December 1, 2019.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE5247457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10846 Cariuto Ct. have any available units?
10846 Cariuto Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10846 Cariuto Ct. have?
Some of 10846 Cariuto Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10846 Cariuto Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10846 Cariuto Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10846 Cariuto Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 10846 Cariuto Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10846 Cariuto Ct. offer parking?
No, 10846 Cariuto Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 10846 Cariuto Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10846 Cariuto Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10846 Cariuto Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 10846 Cariuto Ct. has a pool.
Does 10846 Cariuto Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10846 Cariuto Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10846 Cariuto Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10846 Cariuto Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

