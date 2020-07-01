Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool basketball court tennis court fireplace

10846 Cariuto Ct. Available 12/01/19 Unique 4 Bed, 3 Bath in Villa Portofino is the Largest Home in the Community - Unique one of a kind corner lot home in Villa Portofino with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Grand floor plan features a formal entry, tile floors, large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Optional first floor bedroom or office, eat in kitchen and family room. Expansive master suite with nice size walk-in closet, 3 sinks, marble steam shower and jacuzzi tub. French doors from kitchen lead to patio. HOA features pool, tennis courts, basketball court and park-like communal areas.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry, no pets. Available December 1, 2019.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE5247457)