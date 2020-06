Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath comes with upgraded granite countertops and a cozy fireplace. It also has a 2 car garage and a large back patio. This Townhome is centrally located in our beautiful San Diego. Walking distance to parks, schools and shopping.

This newer gated community built in 2005 features a sparkling community pool, playground, picnic area and gorgeous common areas.